Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,539,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 403,720 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.28 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.