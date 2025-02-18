Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $161.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,393,720 shares of company stock worth $186,305,545. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

