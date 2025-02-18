Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

