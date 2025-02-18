Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after buying an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,845,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,402. This represents a 12.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

