Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Sysco by 15.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after buying an additional 166,798 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sysco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

