Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $360.27 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

