Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Devon Energy by 60.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

