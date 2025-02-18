Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $741.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $738.87 and a 200-day moving average of $770.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 16.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

