Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

