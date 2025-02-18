Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $583.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $510.45 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.