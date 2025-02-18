Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Align Technology by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,031,000 after purchasing an additional 866,663 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,287,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,736,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 330,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 459,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 198,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.91.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

