Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $7,090,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

