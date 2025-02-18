Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

