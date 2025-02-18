Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $198.75 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.03 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.02.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.