Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank
In other news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
