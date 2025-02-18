Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

