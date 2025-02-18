Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 64.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $581,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,583,000 after buying an additional 1,144,774 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,787.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 629,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,783,000 after buying an additional 616,860 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,732,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 400,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.53 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $147.95.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.