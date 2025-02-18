Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 258,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

