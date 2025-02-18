Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.6 %

DLTR opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.