Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,882 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,361,000 after acquiring an additional 950,535 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 274,237 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,043,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 945,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

