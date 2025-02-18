Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. The trade was a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $363,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,342.40. This represents a 12.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,082. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

