Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 308,773 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,771,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day moving average is $237.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

