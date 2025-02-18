Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 826.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,545.12. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $67,693.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,759.94. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,072. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 951.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

