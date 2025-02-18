Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Midland States Bancorp worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $5,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 76.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $413.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.10%.

MSBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

