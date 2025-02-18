Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in GSK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 335.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 40.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in GSK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 24,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 93.08%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

