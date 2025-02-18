Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $684.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.75 and a 200-day moving average of $749.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 22.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

