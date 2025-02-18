Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,976 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

