Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,035.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

