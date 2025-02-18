Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in Ferrari by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,339,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,392,000 after purchasing an additional 63,675 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 47,023.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

RACE stock opened at $503.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $386.27 and a 12-month high of $507.20.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

