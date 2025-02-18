Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.04 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 87,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,206.50. The trade was a 3.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Fick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,859.93. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

