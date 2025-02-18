Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,964 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDG. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.07. GoldMining Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

