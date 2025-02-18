Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.53 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after buying an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

