Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,775 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.