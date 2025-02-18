Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,344 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

