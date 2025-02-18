VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,479,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,062,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $21,964,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,586,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,453,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $55.58.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

