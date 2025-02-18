Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

