Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,615,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $77.35 and a one year high of $99.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

