VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $969.29 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.