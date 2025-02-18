VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $969.29 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VICI Properties Price Performance
VICI opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
