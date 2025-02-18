Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

