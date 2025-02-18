Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 9,824 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,560 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 924,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 817,807 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,283,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110,924 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 3.2 %
Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.99.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
