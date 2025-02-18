Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 9,824 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,560 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 924,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 817,807 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,283,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.