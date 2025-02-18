Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

