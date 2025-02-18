Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 660 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 84,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 464,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

