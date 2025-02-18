Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of ON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

