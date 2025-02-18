Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 26.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

