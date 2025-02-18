Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,759,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 185,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $628.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

