Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 125.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $253.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.27 and its 200-day moving average is $292.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

