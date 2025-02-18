Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,307,894.26. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,426 shares of company stock valued at $154,357,178 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.8 %

DoorDash stock opened at $213.38 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $214.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

