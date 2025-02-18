Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 204 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,510,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3,041.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 29,928 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,462,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $421,892 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $244.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.46 and its 200 day moving average is $271.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

