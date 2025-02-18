Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 43,319 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,319 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

