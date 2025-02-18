Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,685,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,603,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,755,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 422,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

