West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 140,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,851,000 after purchasing an additional 676,167 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Citigroup assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $214.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $400.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

